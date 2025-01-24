Dynamic Inks Sales for NRK’s ‘Dates in Real Life’

Dynamic Television has inked multiple European sales for NRK’s romantic dramedy, Dates in Real Life. The series was acquired by France Television in France, Movistar in Spain, OTE in Greece, BETV in Belgium, and NOS in Portugal.

The coming-of-age drama follows the dating escapades of a young Gen Z who has spent most of her social life in a virtual reality world but is now determined to find love “in real life.”

Dates in Real Life has won the 2024 Best Series award in the International Panorama section at Series Mania, the Comedy Drama and Sitcom award at the Rose d’Or Awards, and Best European Video Fiction Series of the Year award at Prix Europa. The series will premiere in the U.S. in the Independent TV Pilot competition at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Dates in Real Life is produced by Maipo Film with funding from NRK, SVT, DR, YLE, RUV, The Norwegian Film Institute and the Nordic Film and TV Fund. The series is written and directed by Jakob Rørvik (Thomas vs Thomas, Nothing Ever Really Ends). Producers are Petter Onstad Løkke and Synnøve Hørsdal.