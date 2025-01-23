Telemundo Studios Unveils 2025 Line-Up

Telemundo Studios unveiled its 2025 scripted content and development line-up at a special dinner event held on January 22 in Miami, during Content Americas.

The company presented highlights of upcoming Super Series©, La Jefa, (set to premiere on February 18), Velvet (WT), and Dinastía Casillas, a spinoff of El Señor del los Cielos.

The presentation — led by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises chairman, Luis Fernández and EVP of Telemundo Studios, Javier Pons Tubio (pictured) — also included the studio’s latest OTT offering, featuring Colisión for MAX, En el Barro for Netflix, and Nails for SkyShowtime.

Hosted by Jessica Carillo (Al Rojo Vivo), the event featured a special presentation by one of the stars of Dinastía Casillas, Isabella Castillo.