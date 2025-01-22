Tubi’s Anjali Sud to Keynote at Banff

The Banff World Media Festival has confirmed the first keynote speaker for its 2025 Banff Summit Series. Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, will take center stage at the 46th annual event, running June 8–11, 2025, at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

“Anjali Sud is a leader whose impact on the media and entertainment industry exemplifies the innovation and bold thinking that Banff celebrates,” said Sean Cohan, chair of the Board of Directors, Banff and president of Bell Media. “Her insights will set the tone for a dynamic and forward-looking conversation about the future of media.”

Past Summit Series speakers include Rob Wade, Channing Dungey, Bela Bajaria, George Cheeks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Paula Kerger, Pearlena Igbokwe, Ted Sarandos and Maverick Carter, among others.

Returning to this year’s program are the Rockies Gala and the Rockie Awards International Program Competition, with participation from more than 45 countries and an international jury of 150 industry professionals.