A Fábrica Launches in Mexico City

Endemol Shine Boomdog and A Fábrica — both entities part of Banijay Americas — are joining forces to launch A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, a content label based in Mexico City with a focus on developing and producing original Spanish-language scripted content for the respective regions.

The venture will be led by Luiz Noronha, CEO of Rio de Janeiro-based A Fábrica. “The opportunity to get to know and work in the Spanish-language market is invaluable for any producer, and the challenge fills us with a lot of energy,” said Noronha. “We are working on a powerful line-up that ranges from sitcoms to soap operas, bringing together the experience of tremendous talent from both Brazil and Mexico.”

Endemol Shine Boomdog’s scripted team, along with its current series and projects in development, will move over to A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic. Jerry Rodriguez, who has led the former’s scripted team, will continue to lead operations for the new label, reporting to Noronha.

“We have seen a clear desire for high quality scripted content in the Spanish-language marketplace and that series such as Como Agua Para Chocolate can quickly become overnight successes for major streamers and networks,” says Endemol Shine Boomdog Group CEO Alejandro Rincon. “And the team at A Fábrica has shown for years now that they can successfully develop and produce hit scripted programming in Portuguese and we are excited to join forces with them to launch A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, a new label that will supercharge our scripted efforts in the region.”

With the launch of A Fábrica Mexico, Banijay Americas now comprises 11 production labels across North America and South America.