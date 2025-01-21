Up the Ladder: Sony Pictures TV, Nippon TV

Sony Pictures Entertainment has named Keith Le Goy as chairman, Sony Pictures Television, expanding his oversight to lead all of Sony Pictures Television’s domestic and international production, including the game show business and GSN (Game Show Network). He will continue to report to Ravi Ahuja, who took the helm as SPE’s president and CEO at the beginning of the month.

Nippon TV has promoted Hiroyuki Fukuda, former executive vice president and executive officer, to representative director, president and chief operating officer. He replaces Akira Ishizawa who will now serve as the representative director of the newly established Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corporation. Fukuda joined Nippon TV in 1985 to work on the On-Air Commercial Operations Department of the Sales Division.