Telemundo’s ‘La Jefa’ to Premiere on February 18

Telemundo’s new Super Series©, La Jefa, will debut on February 18 at 10 p,m. The series’ cast is led by Fabiola Guajardo (as Gloria) and Iván Arana (as Eduardo) in their first leading roles on Telemundo, with a special participation by Cristián de la Fuente (as Juan José).

The drama series centers on a resilient mother, forced to delve into the dark world of money laundering to defeat her enemies at their own game in order to protect her son.

Gloria Guzmán is a woman who appeared to have it all: a successful career, a cherished son, and a loving family. On what is supposed to be the happiest day of her life, marrying the father of her son, the celebration turns into tragedy when a group of hitmen bursts into the ceremony and kills her groom. In her fight for survival, she is mentored by top crime bosses, whom she must win over by using her two most dangerous weapons: her intelligence and her beauty.

La Jefa‘s cast also includes Mauricio Henao, Andrés Almeida, Azela Robinson, Verónica Merchant, José María Galeano, Jorge Luis Moreno, and Yany Prado, among others.

Produced by Telemundo Studios, this series was written by José Vicente Spataro and is directed by Mauricio Corredor, Mauricio Meneses, and Laura Marco. Juan Pablo Ambrís, David Fernández, and Alejandro Tellez are photography directors, with Juan Santiso as production designer. Telemundo’s Mónica Vizzi is the executive producer.