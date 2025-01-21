FilmRise Acquires U.S. Digital Rights to Series “Taken”

New York-based FilmRise has acquired the exclusive U.S. digital distribution rights to the TV series Taken. Inspired by the popular film franchise, the series aired on NBC in 2016 and was recently streaming on Netflix.

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content for FilmRise, said, “We’re thrilled to deliver this series to streaming audiences in the U.S. for free, especially given its remarkable success as the most-watched drama on television when it first premiered on Netflix. Taken stays true to its origins, delivering the intense edge-of-your-seat plotlines that we know will captivate both new viewers and longtime fans alike.”

Taken ran for two seasons and has 26 60-minute episodes. The series follows Bryan Mills (Clive Standen), a former Green Beret who is recruited to join a group of CIA operatives. Mills begins to hone his deadly skill sets as he dives into dangerous missions that test his courage and push him to the edge.