Content Americas Kicks off in Miami

Content Americas kicked off today at the Hilton Downtown Miami under cloudy skies. The conference and market will go on until January 23.

Organizer C21 reported a total of 2,021 delegates, including 1,000 acquisition executives and 175 exhibiting companies.

Many exhibitors set up their suites throughout the 21 floors of the hotel, while some companies opted for meeting tables and a small number of stands, in the market area of the hotel ballroom.

Among the first-time exhibitors is Peru’s Cecig, the new distribution company founded by Tondero veteran Cecilia Gomez de la Torre.

In terms of seminars, there are a total of 24 sessions scheduled during the three-day event, which should not take too much of buyers’ time away from the market’s floors. Among the highlights of the conference program, is tomorrow’s kids TV play-out, with five separate seminars focusing on the business of children’s television. On Thursday, a keynote from Telemundo’s Luis Fernandez, who will be presenting the Miami-based company’s overall strategy, is expected to draw a big audience.

The 2025 Latin Rose D’Or awards ceremony will be held today at 6:30pm at the Concerto Hall, Hilton Hotel.