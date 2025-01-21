ATV’s ‘The Ottoman’ to Premiere in South Korea

Turkey’s ATV has licensed the first season of its historical drama The Ottoman in South Korea, introducing South Korean audiences to the epic tale of Osman Bey, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series has been sold and achieved high ratings in countries such as Pakistan, Tanzania, Albania, Croatia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia.

Commenting on the deal, Müge Akar, ATV’s head of Sales, stated, “The success of The Ottoman exemplifies the power of Turkish content to transcend cultural boundaries and resonate with audiences worldwide. We are proud to see the series find a home in South Korea, a market celebrated for its dynamic entertainment industry. This sale further reinforces the global potential of ATV’s Turkish dramas.”