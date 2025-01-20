Caribbean Cable TV Knots Content

The Caribbean Cable Telecommunications Association (CCTA) will kick off its 42nd Annual General Meeting on January 23, 2025, to be held for the first time in Miami, Florida. Another first for the association is a marketing partnership with Content Americas. “We are excited to be partnering with Content Americas,” said CCTA board member Dianne Bissoon, VP of Content and Product Development for Ideal TV. “We believe that with such collaboration incredible things can be achieved. We look forward to continuing and building a more robust partnership in the future.”

The St. Thomas, Virgin Islands-based CCTA was founded in 1983 to foster and promote the development of cable television service in U.S. jurisdictions in the Caribbean, as well as the independent nations and territories of the region. CCTA is made up of 104 members and 87 associate members, including hardware and software suppliers from around the world.

The conference is usually held every other year in Puerto Rico (or in 15 other island-adjacent countries in the Caribbean). The two-day conference will be held at the Marriott Miami Hotel on Biscayne Bay (across from Content Americas’ Miami Hilton Hotel), with a kick-off rooftop welcome Caribbean party on Thursday, January 23, Content Americas’ last day. The party will be sponsored by Revolt TV.

This year’s theme will be “Charting a Path for the Future of Caribbean Cable Entertainment.” The keynote speaker is Marcela Doria, Group VP of Data & Insight for Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America/U.S. Hispanic. She oversees a centralized, cross-platform data and insight group that provides support to content, revenue, marketing, and business strategy across the company’s regional portfolio, including the basic networks, premium HBO and streaming, including Max Latin America.

Last year, the conference launched its inaugural film corner to promote and help filmmakers from the region be seen on a broader international platform. Building on its success this year, the film corner will be sponsored by TV One and will include a “Content Panel” with Hollywood actress Pauline Dyer, known for her roles in V For Vengeance, Stone Cold Christmas, and the TV series The Rookie. She will be joined by executive producer and director, Tia A. Smith, known for scripted and unscripted television, film, development, current production, and live events. Most recently, she received the Trail Blazer Award from the African American Women in Cinema, a proclamation from the City of New York, and a “Day of Recognition” honoring her artistic contributions to the entertainment industry.

Pictured above are the Caribbean operators on a panel at the CCTA 2024 General Meeting