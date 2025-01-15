Up the Ladder: Nine, Rainbow, Kanal D

• Australia’s Nine Entertainment has rejigged its operations and hired Amanda Laing as managing director of the newly formed broadcast and streaming division. The new unit encompasses streamers Stan and 9Now, broadcast television, and radio. Laing was most recently chief commercial and content officer at Foxtel.

• Italy-based Rainbow Group has appointed Gian Paolo Tagliavia as executive vice president of TV, Digital and Talent. Tagliavia has previously served as CEO of Rai Pubblicità and held senior roles at Rai, Mediaset, La7, MTV Italia and Telecom Italia.

• Turkey-based Kanal D International has appointed Duda Rodrigues as the new Sales manager for LATAM, North America, and Portuguese-speaking territories. Rodrigues, who specializes in the Portuguese and Spanish-speaking markets, has over seven years of experience in Latin American TV sales, most recently at Calinos Entertainment.

Selahattin Tosun has assumed the expanded role of head of Kanal D Drama, Digital Partnerships, and Africa. He currently oversees the distribution of Kanal D Drama, and will now focus on enhancing digital partnerships and driving growth in the African market.