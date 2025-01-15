Sports TV’s Splinted Universe

One more way to split U.S. TV sports rights was announced yesterday by DirecTV. Its MySports streaming package joins a crowded field that includes ESPN, TNT, FOX Sports, and Amazon, among others.

DirecTV, the satellite TV service controlled by telco company AT&T, launched MySports in 24 markets. The service provides a line-up of TV channels from Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox, and NBCUniversal; currently, it doesn’t include CBS Sports and regional sports networks.

The launch of MySports followed the announcement that Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox scrapped plans for their combined sports channel Venu, and Disney took control of FuboTV.

Reportedly, MySports is trying to meet consumer’s demand for one low-cost, all-inclusive sports TV service, which was the idea behind Venu. Viewers don’t have to be DirecTV subscribers to access MySports service.