MIP London Unveils Kids First Summit Details

MIP London has unveiled details of its kids’ summit, to be staged at the inaugural international content and networking market, running February 23-27, 2025 at the Savoy and IET London.

Hosted at the IET London and titled the Kids First Summit: The Transformation Starts Here, the summit will take place on February 27 and will be preceded by a Global Streaming Strategies Summit (on February 26), featuring Evan Shapiro in conversation with streaming and digital platforms. A Kids Networking Lounge will serve as a central meeting point and host speed matchmaking sessions for delegates.

To date over 1,000 delegates from more than 60 countries have confirmed their presence at MIP London, including over 600 buyers — 150 of them from the kids’ content sector, including executives from Cartoon Network, De Agostini, ITV, Nickelodeon, NPO, NRK, Super RTL and The Walt Disney Company.

“The feedback to us from the international Kids content community at MIPJunior in October could not have been clearer” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “To give the Kids industry the further opportunity to meet face to face again in Europe at the start of the year, to hear from leading players, to showcase emerging innovative financial and distribution models, and help fuel the conversations that can see the sector continue to adapt and reinvent collectively.”

Confirmed speakers at the summit include Patricia Hidalgo, director of Children and Education, BBC; Claire Heinrich, deputy director, head of Acquisitions Children’s & Youth, France Televisions; and Luca Milano, executive director, RAI Kids.