CosmoBlue Launches Two New Channels

CosmoBlue Media has launched two new channels: CosmoSports and Azoomee. The two channels are now available in Turkey through select providers, with plans for expansion coming soon.

CosmoSports — tailored for viewers aged 16 and above — features action-packed content from around the world, from adrenaline-filled motorsports to the elegance of yachting and the thrill of winter games.

Building on the expertise of Da Vinci, Azoomee is a dedicated educational channel designed specifically for preschool children.

CosmoBlue Media offers a portfolio that includes family programming, sports, movies, and niche content. Through the acquisition of Macademia, Azoomee, and Da Vinci, the company has expanded its reach to over 250 million households in more than 100 countries.