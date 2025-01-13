Rainbow Secures €90 Million Investment

Italian TV production and animation house Rainbow Group has secured an investment from TEC Movie, part of The Equity Club, a private equity firm led by Roberto Ferraresi and Filippo Penatti.

The partnership will see TEC Movie invest approximately 90 million euros in Rainbow, resulting in TEC Movie becoming a significant minority stakeholder in the business.

Established in 1995 by Iginio Straffi, Rainbow is the company behind Winx Club and Mermaid Magic, as well as live-action films such as The Tearsmith and My Name is Vendetta.

Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group, said that the partnership is “a decisive step for the future of Rainbow” and added, “We are thrilled to welcome The Equity Club as new partner to support our growth strategy. This deal will allow us to make important investments, develop new shows and continue to bring the talent and creativity of Made in Italy to the world. Since our inception, we have worked to grow Rainbow as a paragon of Italian excellence on the global stage, focusing on innovation, quality and the ability to create authentic emotional connections with audiences.”

Over the years, Rainbow has pursued a strategy of targeted acquisitions, such as that of Colorado Film and Canadian animation studio Bardel Entertainment, to expand its content offering and strengthen its position as an integrated player with an international footprint in the entertainment world.