Venu Sports Venture Scrapped

Venu Sports, the proposed sports streaming service from Disney’s ESPN, FOX Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery, will be discontinued. The collective decision by the three companies not to move forward with the joint venture is effective immediately.

In a joint statement, the companies said: “After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming service. In an ever-changing marketplace, we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels. We are proud of the work that has been done on Venu to date and grateful to the Venu staff, whom we will support through this transition period.”

The venture — established by the three companies by bundling their portfolios of sports rights— was first announced in February 2024 with an original launch date of summer 2024, but litigation by competitor sports streamer Fubo had delayed the plans.

Earlier this week, Disney and Fubo settled litigation over the platform as part of a deal that sees Disney’s Hulu + Live TV service and Fubo merge.