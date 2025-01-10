MediaHub Licenses ‘Broken Lives’ in 100 Territories

Turkey-based MediaHub has licensed drama series Broken Lives in over 100 territories, including recent sales in Latvia and India.

In this family drama, the story of young lovers Deniz and Çınar is woven together in an intricate web of family secrets. When Deniz’s mother, Ahu, abandons her baby and marries into wealth, her kind-hearted sister takes Deniz in and raises the child as her own. As Deniz falls in love with Çınar, the young heir of Ahu’s new family, both sisters must confront their past.

Elif Turna, Sales and Business Development for Europe & the Americas, said: “Reaching 100 territories with Broken Lives has been quite an enjoyable journey. Most recent licensing agreements in Latvia and India reflect the series’ varied global footprint we’ve been able to foster. Looking back, we’re proud to have travelled so far and wide with the first exclusive title we added in our catalogue. Now the journey continues with our own originals and the carefully curated library from invaluable partners. We’re looking forward to seeing what 2025 brings. ’’