Keshet Boards ‘Dinner with Gavin Rossdale’

Keshet International has acquired an unscripted food series hosted by Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and songwriter of British band Bush.

Produced by Roundtable Entertainment and Bungalow Media+ Entertainment alongside Gavin Rossdale for VIZIO’s WatchFree+, Dinner with Gavin Rossdale brings celebrity guests into Rossdale’s home for cooking sessions, candid conversations, and music.

This six-part series — created by Rossdale — will premiere on WatchFree+ in the U.S. on February 13, 2025 and will feature tennis legend Serena Williams, actress Selma Blair, iconic singer Sir Tom Jones, author and actress Brooke Shields, and actor and comedian Jack McBrayer.

Keshet International is overseeing global distribution outside of the U.S. The company plans to unveil the series at the 2025 London TV Screenings as part of its lunchtime unscripted preview event on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre on Soho Square.