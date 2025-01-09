HITLAB and DHIP Events Join Forces

France-based entertainment and events company DHIP Events and HITLAB — through its subsidiary Mackadamion — have joined forces to rethink the opportunities available to artists and creators worldwide, drawing on technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analysis, as well as expertise in immersive event organization.

Thanks to AI tools developed by HITLAB/Mackadamion, artists of all origins, genres and cultural backgrounds will be identified and propelled onto the international stage with unprecedented accuracy.

Michel Zgarka, chairman and CEO of HITLAB, said: “The integration of our patented artificial intelligence engine into the analysis process underlines our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and delivering unparalleled experiences to moviegoers. In addition, we have exciting plans for the soundtracks of upcoming streaming series, podcasts and even an off-Broadway musical production.”

The collaboration will kick off with a series of exclusive events combining artistic performances, interactive conferences and technological demonstrations. These initiatives will connect emerging talent with industry professionals, investors and a global audience.