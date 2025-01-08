Sinking Ship Sells ‘Media Stamped’ to HITN

Toronto-based Sinking Ship Entertainment has licensed new tween series Media Stamped to Spanish-language network HITN in the U.S.

Commissioned by Telus in Canada and produced in partnership with the global advocacy group Global Citizen, the series also received support from the Shaw Rocket Fund.

Created and hosted by writer and media advocate Nicole Stamp, Media Stamped teaches 9 to 12-year-olds how to analyze media content critically and thoughtfully. The series helps kids recognize and analyze how media influences their perceptions, mental health, and relationships.

“At HITN, we have been closely following the effect increased digital content consumption has had on Hispanic children and families. Many are struggling with emotional wellbeing — in large part due to the barrage of misinformation readily available online,” said Erika Vogt-Lowell, director of Programming and Acquisitions for HITN.

“We’re delighted to partner with HITN to bring Media Stamped to their audiences,” said Kate Sanagan, head of Sales and Distribution at Sinking Ship Entertainment. “We know this series is incredibly timely and essential, and with it we are aiming to empower young people to move from being passive media consumers to thoughtful critical thinkers.”

The series will premiere on HITN in the second quarter of 2025.