Rakuten Launches ‘Nordic Films’ FAST Channel

European streaming platform Rakuten TV has launched ‘Nordic Films,’ a new branded owned and operated FAST Channel dedicated to Scandinavian cinema. The new channel offers viewers in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark a curated selection of films that captures the essence of Nordic storytelling.

The channel features a wide range of genres and a line-up of films starring actors beloved by the Nordic audiences, including Mads Mikkelsen, Alexander Skarsgård, Joel Kinnaman, Josephine Bornebusch, Cecilia Frode, Malin Crépin, Rolf Lassgård, Michael Nyqvist, Erik “Jerka” Johansson, among others.

Rakuten TV is currently available in 43 European territories, reaching more than 150 million households via its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app in Smart TV devices.