Up the Ladder: Kanal D, WildBrain

Kanal D International has appointed Sangerim Zhakhina as Sales manager for Russia and the CIS regions. A multilingual executive (English, Kazakh, Russian, and Turkish ) with over ten years of experience in media, Zhakhina brings extensive expertise in content acquisition, TV programming, production, and sales. She has worked with leading TV channels in Kazakhstan and was most recently Sales and Business Development manager at MediaHub.

WildBrain has appointed advertising executive Emma Witkowski to the position of vice president, Media Solutions. In this newly created role, Witkowski will drive advertising sales for the company’s inventory across digital platforms, as well as brand integrations on gaming platforms. Based in Los Angeles, she reports to Kate Smith, executive vice president, Audience Engagement. Witkowski was most recently global head of Strategy and Client Success at Moonbug Entertainment.