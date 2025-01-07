Roku Surpasses 90 Million Households

California-based Roku has surpassed 90 million streaming households in the first week of January 2025.

In 2024, Roku celebrated 10 years of the Roku TV program and 15 years since the launch of Roku’s first connected streaming device. Roku devices are now in nearly half of all U.S. broadband households, making them one of the top-selling TV operating systems in the U.S. for over five years.

“Roku’s extensive scale sets us apart in the streaming industry, with more engagement than any other TV OS platform in the U.S.,” said Anthony Wood, founder and CEO, Roku. “Thanks to our laser focus on simplifying and enhancing the streamer’s journey, Roku is the preferred choice for millions of viewers. I’m grateful to our customers, partners, advertisers, and employees for helping us reach this notable milestone.”