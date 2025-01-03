Streaming’s Lower Ad Spend

According to EDO, the Los Angeles and New York City-based firm that measures the impact of TV advertising across linear and streaming, Amazon Prime Video was the main U.S. streaming platform TV spender for 2024 — $149 million, down (0.6 percent) from the previous year.

Companies that have seen major declines in their ad spend include Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, which was down 52 percent to $67.4 million. Walt Disney’s Hulu (on demand) dropped 20 percent to $23.2 million, while Hulu + Live TV went down 36 percent to $16.8 million. Paramount+ was unchanged at $57.5 million, while Peacock went down two percent to $42.7 million.

On the other hand, Paramount Global’s Pluto TV — a FAST channel — increased its spend 53 percent to $28.8 million. One of its FAST competitors, Fox Corp.’s Tubi TV, registered a 66 percent drop to $14.4 million, while Fox’s FOX Nation streaming app decreased its spend 41 percent to $13.81 million.