‘Going Home for Love’ in Poland

Endemol Shine Poland will produce a new season of reality dating format Going Home for Love (Żona dla Polaka) for TVP. Originally created by Nordisk Banijay Norway for TV2 Norway, this marks the fourth iteration of the format.

Going Home for Love follows four Polish-American bachelors in Chicago searching for love. These men, connected by their Polish heritage, invite Polish women to Chicago. The women experience the men’s lives, meet their families, and enjoy romantic adventures blending American and Polish traditions. As they navigate these encounters, the bachelors decide who to pursue further, potentially even visiting Poland to deepen connections.

Małgorzata Perkowska-Czaja, managing director of Endemol Shine Polska, said: “Going Home for Love, is a seamless blend of romance and cultural exploration, which captures the essence of cultural identity and the universal quest for love. We are proud to bring this show to Polish audiences and connect them with these heartfelt stories and rich traditions.”

The format has also been adapted in Sweden and Ukraine.

Photo courtesy of TVP