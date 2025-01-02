Italian Box Office in 2024

Cinetel, the Rome-based company created to collect box-office data from Italian cinemas on behalf of ANEC, the Italian Cinema Exhibitors’ Association, sent a press release about the 2024 results, with the invitation to attend its press conference on Thursday, January 9, 2025 in Rome at 11:00 am.

According to Cinetel, in 2024 Italian cinemas receipts were 493.9 million euro (U.S.$ 509.31) with 69.7 million tickets sold, which represents a 0.4 percent drop in receipts and a 1.3 drop in the number of moviegoers compared to 2023.

However, during the 2024 Christmas holidays, the trend picked up with a 28 percent growth compared to the same period of 2023.

Total receipts for Italian films (including co-productions) were 121 million euro (U.S.$124.78 million). The movies with the best performances were: Inside Out 2 (46.5 million euro), Oceania 2 (19.4 million euro), and Deadpool & Wolverine (18 million euro).

In Italy, the Disney’s animated movie Moana was retitled Oceania, to differentiate it from the name of Moana Pozzi, a famous Italian porn actress, who died in 1994.

In the U.S., domestic ticket sales have registered $8.7 billion for the past year, a 3.3 percent drop from 2023, according to Comscore. Analysts attribute the downturn to the reduced output due to the actors and writers strikes.