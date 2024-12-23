Multicom’s Irv Holender Turns 79

Multicom Entertainment’s chairman Irv Holender (center) was celebrated by long-time industry friends at a surprise lunch for his 79th birthday. The celebration — organized by his son Darrin, on Irv’s left — was held at “Il Fornaio” restaurant in Beverly Hills.

A pioneer in worldwide entertainment licensing and distribution, Irv Holender began his career with Desilu Studios in 1966. Throughout his 40-year career, he has handled major licensing deals in over 80 countries, and is one of the founder members of AFMA (IFTA), as well as a pioneer of NATPE, AFM, MIPTV and MIPCOM.