Up the Ladder: Boat Rocker

Toronto-based Boat Rocker has hired Patrick Roberts as senior VP, Global Sales, Boat Rocker Studios. Roberts will support the company’s overall sales strategy and lead scripted and documentary content distribution across the U.K. and EMEA. Roberts, who is based in London, joins Boat Rocker from Lionsgate, where he was VP, International Sales for U.K. Film and Television.

Furthermore, Erik Pack, senior VP, Global Co-Productions, Boat Rocker Studios, will expand his remit and focus exclusively on sourcing and executive producing new international scripted and documentary content opportunities.