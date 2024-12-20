Sky Kids Acquires Two New ‘Wiggles’ Series

Sky Kids has expanded its commitment to The Wiggles in the U.K. and Eire by acquiring two new series, series 6 of Ready Steady Wiggle — launching this month —and short form educational series Wiggle and Learn, which will premiere in Spring 2025.

The new series of Ready Steady Wiggle features favorite songs and nursery rhymes from the Australian children’s music group along with brand-new tunes, as friends including Wags the Dog, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and The Tree of Wisdom join the gang for new playtime adventures – including a tea party, rock ‘n’ roll, a pretend wedding, circus skills, counting and alphabet games.

Wiggle and Learn, originally conceived as a 30-minute YouTube series, explores a particular theme in each show and offers learning on that subject through music and play as it fosters active participation and engagement. Sky Kids has taken the 10-minute short form version of the series.