Netflix Secures Rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup

Netflix and FIFA have signed a deal for the exclusive U.S. rights to the next two FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments: the 2027 edition — set for Brazil – and the 2031 edition. The host country for the 2031 edition has not yet been set. Fox has the men’s World Cup rights through 2026.

“I’ve seen the fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup grow tremendously — from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019, and most recently, the incredible energy across Australia and New Zealand in 2023,” said Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria. “Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix is not just about streaming matches — it’s about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sports.”

In addition to offering live coverage, Netflix will produce exclusive documentary series in the lead-up to both tournaments, spotlighting the world’s top players, their journeys and the global growth of women’s football.

This deal represents the latest Netflix foray into live sports. On December 25, the U.S. streamer will live stream globally two NFL games for the first time.