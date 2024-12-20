Jornadas Sets 2025 Date

ATVC and CAPPSA have set the date for the 35th edition of Jornadas Internacional. The international trade event and conference will take place again at the Hilton Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 7 and 8, 2025.

“We are proud to celebrate the 35th edition of Jornadas Internacionales and bring together again the most important leaders and referents of the public and private sector in Argentina and the region. Jornadas is a meeting point and an opportunity to highlight the role of connectivity as an enabler of innovation and technological developments such as artificial intelligence or the digitization of industries. It is also a learning and training space for technical teams from all over the country to exchange experiences and best practices between companies and leading universities,” said Federico Fornelli, new president of ATVC.

Sergio Veiga, president of CAPPSA, said: “In this edition we will once again welcome the main players of the industry. We are convinced that the growth trend that Jornadas has been experiencing, as evidenced by the increasing attendance of important executives and companies from Argentina and abroad, will continue to accentuate next year, consolidating this forum as the most relevant in the region.”