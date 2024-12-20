Glassriver Options ‘Reykjavik Noir’ for Síminn

Iceland’s Glassriver has optioned book trilogy ‘Reykjavik Noir’ from bestselling author Lilja Sigurdardottir for a series adaptation. Icelandic broadcaster Síminn has picked up the series.

The first book in the trilogy, Snare, follows a young mother who, after a messy divorce, is struggling to provide for herself and win sole custody of her son. With her back to the wall, she resorts to smuggling cocaine into Iceland and finds herself caught up in a ruthless criminal world.

Snare is followed by the second book in the series, Trap, and the third and final volume, Cage.

Author Lilja Sigurdardottir said, “Seeing The Reykjavik Noir series adapted for television is an incredible milestone. Glassriver has a strong reputation for creating high-quality, distinctive content that resonates with audiences all over the world. Their vision for the series fits perfectly with the gritty, character-driven stories of the books, and I’m excited to bring Sonja, Bragi, and the world of Reykjavik Noir to life for the screen with them.”

Reykjavik Noir joins Glassriver’s growing portfolio of scripted series, which includes the recently-optioned Elma series from Eva Björg Ægisdottir.