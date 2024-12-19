VA Media Launches BLK Screen Central

Australia-based VA Media has launched BLK Screen Central, a channel dedicated to Black voices and content creators from around the globe.

The current 181-title catalog represents a variety of genres, including Horror and Thrillers, Drama, Fantasy, Romcom, Faith-based, Documentary, and Comedy. Nollywood content is also part of the channel line-up, including talk-show Kedu Amerika (Greetings From America), spotlighting Nigerians living in America, as well as new film releases such as Queen of the Sun.

Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media said, “We are proud to add BLK Screen Central to our ever-expanding owned and operated channel line-up. Our goal is to provide the broadest range of viewing options possible with the curated content audiences desire. Tapping into consumer needs to create mutually beneficial results with and for our partners is a key driver to our continued growth and success.”

BLK Screen Central launched in September 2024 and brings VA’s network to 20 total owned and operated channels, in addition to more than 50 managed channels.