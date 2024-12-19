Netflix Under Dutch Watch

Netflix has been fined by the Netherlands’ privacy regulator DDPA for 4.57 million euro (U.S.$ 4.99 million) because the U.S. streamer’s didn’t provide Dutch subscribers adequate information on how it processed personal data in the period between 2018 and 2020. Data include e-mail addresses, age, and other personal details.

According to the Dutch Data Protection Authority, Netflix gave too little and unclear information on why it collects personal data, how long it holds onto it, how data are stored, and the kind of data it shares with third parties.

Netflix is now complying with such E.U. privacy rules, which became effective in 2018.

The DDPA investigation started after receiving a complaint from a privacy campaign group called None of Your Business.