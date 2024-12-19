ABC News Staff’s Ruffled Feathers

After Disney agreed to settle for $15 million a defamation lawsuit filed by president-elect Donald Trump against ABC News, the staff at the Disney’s TV news outlet became frustrated and upset about the decision.

The Wall Street Journal reported that at corporate level, Disney decided to solve the matter to avoid a costly battle for the company and to defend press freedom at large. To the ABC News staff the settlement meant sending the message that defamation lawsuits against the press can end up with a big payoff.

The dispute began when ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos said during a broadcast that Trump was found liable of “rape,” when in fact a federal jury determined that Trump was liable for “sexual abuse” against writer E. Jean Carroll. Stephanopoulos maintained that he based his statement on the comments made by the presiding judge.

In addition to paying $15 million to Trump’s future presidential foundation and museum, Disney also paid $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s lawyers.