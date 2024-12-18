Sunny Side of the Doc Opens Calls for Projects

The 36th edition of Sunny Side of the Doc — the international marketplace dedicated to documentaries, set to take place June 23-26, 2025 in La Rochelle, France — has opened its two calls for projects and applications. The submission deadline is March 25, 2025.

Sunny Side will feature seven pitch sessions in the Science, History, Arts & Entertainment, Nature & Environment, Current Affairs & Investigation, and New Voices categories.

The Sunny Innovation Lab (formerly Innovation WIP) returns for its second edition next year. Six projects will join the 2025 cohort and benefit from a tailor-made program, including online sessions before and after the market, as well as in-person meetings and workshops during Sunny Side of the Doc.

Aurélie Reman, managing director of Doc Services, said: “For this new edition, the goal is to support the emergence of economic models, narratives, and talents that can collectively and sustainably address the challenges of today and tomorrow. Sunny Side of the Doc exists to open real and inclusive perspectives, placing dialogue, creativity, and innovation at the center of everything. It provides a space of trust where a variety of formats and narratives come to life through international collaboration. We invite documentary makers from around the world to submit their projects—not only to find creative partners, but also to forge new co-production and distribution alliances that will bring their stories to a global audience.”