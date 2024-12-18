Inter Medya’s ‘The Crimson Crown’ Honored at AI Festival

Under the direction of Inter Medya’s Emir Ziyalar and Emre Tapan, the AI-generated short film ‘The Crimson Crown’ won the Best Experimental AI Short Film award in the National Category at Turkey’s inaugural Artificial Intelligence Film Festival (held December 11-14, 2024 in Istanbul).

The fantasy adventure short film follows a nameless king, who, after wearing a mysterious crown gifted to him by a group of crimson robed cultists, falls into a deep slumber and finds himself trapped in a dreamlike state. As corruption spreads through his kingdom, he faces a series of trials to defeat the evil forces.

The festival — a showcase of films produced entirely using artificial intelligence technologies — had 1,105 submissions from 94 countries.

Pictured: The winners of the inaugural AIFF