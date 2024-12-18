E.U. Drama’s Production Drop

Agnes Schneeberger, a TV and VoD markets analyst at the European Audiovisual Observatory, authored a report that outlined how in 2023, after a brief return to growth post-pandemic, the production and release of original TV drama is declining in the E.U.

The drop, related to the number of titles (six percent), the number of episodes (six percent), and number of hours (three percent), compares to 2022.

According to Schneeberger, on average 1,200 titles, 23,000 episodes and 14,000 hours are produced in Europe (including the U.K., Norway, and Switzerland) each year, excluding animation. She also reported that over 2,000 production companies produced at least one drama title between 2015 and 2023, but only three percent of those companies produced a title for each of the last nine years.

Over half of fiction titles produced in Europe in 2023 were commissioned by public service broadcasters, followed by private broadcasters (31 percent) and global streamers (14 percent). Co-productions made up 10 percent of all TV fiction titles produced in Europe in 2023. On average, over 100 TV fiction co-productions are produced in Europe each year, almost exclusively high-end TV series and TV films.

The U.K. — with 159 titles — in 2023 was the main producer, ahead of Germany (119), France (92), Italy (58) and Spain (58). The BBC, Netflix, Amazon, ZDF and ARD were the five main commissioners of drama series per season.