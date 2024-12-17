Endemol Shine Italy and Rai Fiction Partner on ‘Le Libere Donne’

Endemol Shine Italy has partnered with Rai Fiction to produce a new three-part primetime series for Rai 1, based on Mario Tobino’s novel Le Libere Donne.

Directed by Michele Soavi, and set in Tuscany during the Second World War, Le Libere Donne follows psychiatrist Mario Tobino (Lino Guanciale) as he challenges the repressive confines of a women’s psychiatric hospital. Mario’s world shifts with the arrival of Margherita Lenzi (Grace Kicaj), a young heiress confined to the hospital by her husband. As he questions whether she is truly unwell or a victim of cruelty, Mario embarks on a search for the truth, torn between his growing feelings, as well as another rekindled love for someone from his past.

Leonardo Pasquinelli, CEO of Endemol Shine Italy, said: “This co-production illustrates our strong partnership with Rai and our combined commitment to deliver high-quality, culturally significant stories. Le Libere Donne is a powerful narrative of resilience, freedom and self-worth, bridging period drama with contemporary relevance, showcasing the impactful work of Mario Tobino.”

The series stars Lino Guanciale, Grace Kicaj, Gaia Messerklinger and Fabrizio Biggio. Filmed between Rome and Lucca, Le Libere Donne is produced with the support of the Municipality of Lucca and with the collaboration of the Mario Tobino Foundation.