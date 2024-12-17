CosmoBlue Acquires Caracol’s Series

CosmoBlue Media has acquired worldwide, non-exclusive rights to a selection of Caracol’s titles, such as series El Secretario, El Tesoro, and La Bruja.

In addition to traditional broadcast and streaming rights, the agreement includes non-exclusive worldwide rights for YouTube, allowing CosmoBlue Media to distribute the series globally on the platform. This digital expansion will make the titles accessible in all languages.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caracol Television and bring these incredible titles to our viewers,” said Loni Farhi, co-founder of CosmoBlue Media. “These series have demonstrated exceptional audience engagement and critical acclaim, making them a perfect addition to our diverse slate of content.”

“We are excited to collaborate with CosmoBlue Media in sharing our stories with new audiences around the world,” said Lisette Osorio, vice president of International Sales at Caracol Television. “This partnership aligns with our vision of expanding our reach and showcasing our unique storytelling to a broader, international market.”

The titles will be available on CosmoBlue Media’s streaming platforms, linear channels, and YouTube, starting in early 2025.