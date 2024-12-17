Boat Rocker to Rep Weather Channel Content

Boat Rocker has secured an exclusive multi-year deal with The Weather Channel to distribute The Weather Channel’s library of original content in global markets outside of the U.S.

Offering over 400 hours of content, highlights include 18 popular series; among these are Weather Gone Viral, now in its ninth season; Storm of Suspicion, now in its fifth season; and Fast Home Rescue.

Other series include The Earth Unlocked, which explores how natural wonders are forged by extreme weather; Deep Water Salvage, which offers a rare look at the world of marine salvage and construction; and Prime Suspect Earth, exploring whether natural phenomena could have played a role in mysterious historical events.

Jon Rutherford, president, Global Rights, Franchise, and Content Strategy, Boat Rocker Studios, said: “In addition to being one of the most trusted and dependable brands in America, The Weather Channel has created an extraordinary raft of riveting storytelling showcasing the phenomenal impact extreme weather can have on our lives, and how it shapes our planet. Weather is something that affects all of us in some way, giving these remarkable shows enormous global appeal. We know they are going to thrill and amaze audiences worldwide.”

“We are excited about partnering with Boat Rocker to expand the global distribution of The Weather Channel’s content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “These world-class original shows are excellent, and we are highly confident they will do very well internationally, because weather is something we all have in common worldwide.”