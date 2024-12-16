Rose d’Or Latinos Unveils Noms

The Rose d’Or Latinos Awards announced the nominated programs for its second edition, with six finalists in each of the 12 categories, selected from more than 350 entries.

The titles were chosen by a jury composed of more than 180 acquisition, commission and production executives in Latin America, Spain, Portugal and U.S. Hispanic.

The Rose d’Or Latinos awards ceremony will be held during Content Americas on January 21, 2025 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

Jury chairman Marcos Santana, CEO of Mas Ros Media and former president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said: “In this second edition of the prestigious Rose d’Or Latino Awards, held at a time of great creative effervescence, change, great challenges and possibly the greatest transformation the entertainment industry has ever experienced, I congratulate all the finalists selected to compete for this prestigious award. Undoubtedly, their dedication and effort have made them stand out among the other participants.”

At the ceremony, the Rose d’Or Latinos will also honor SAG and Emmy Award-winning Mexican actor and producer Eugenio Derbez with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The full list of nominees is available here.