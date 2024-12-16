Disney Branded TV Acquires ‘Messi and the Giants’

Disney Branded Television has acquired Messi and the Giants, a sci-fi animated show inspired by worldwide football sensation Lionel Messi from Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television – Kids (SPT – Kids).

The animated series will premiere on Disney Channel, followed by Disney Channel On Demand and globally on Disney+.

“I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations. Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work,” said Lionel Messi. “I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids.”

The action-adventure series follows a young boy named Leo who is transported from his home in Argentina into a fantastical alternate universe. The once-thriving world of Iko is in tatters at the mercy of the Giants who rule the 10 realms. Only one hero can save them … and he’s the size of a flea. Young Leo is plucked from another world to lead the fight against the tyrannical villains who have kept the 10 realms under their control.

Guy Toubes will serve as executive producer, overseeing all writing for the series. Atlantis Animation, a Canary Island-based company, and director Dan Creteur will serve as the show’s animation studio. The series was developed by Toubes and Creteur under the creative direction of Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television – Kids, in partnership with Messi, and will be available in English, Spanish and many other languages.