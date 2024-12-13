Netflix’s Bajaria, David Beckham on MIP London Stage

MIP London has announced that Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria and football superstar and Studio 99 co-owner David Beckham will participate in a special ‘in conversation’ session on February 25 during the inaugural MIP London market.

“We promised the TV industry to deliver big moments and future-facing conversations at MIP London next February,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “Bela and David are hugely impactful figures culturally and globally each with great influence and unique perspectives on creating content and connecting with audiences and both with significant international platforms. It’s a privilege to welcome them both to the MIP stage in London.”

The pair collaborated on the documentary series Beckham and is currently in production (through prodco Studio 99) on a series about Victoria Beckham’s fashion business.

To date, more than 700 delegates — including over 350 buyers — from 50 countries have confirmed their presence at MIP London, which will take place on February 23-27, 2025 at the Savoy Hotel and IET London, just off the Strand in the West End.