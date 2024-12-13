Cartel Entertainment Rebrands as Evoke Entertainment

Los Angeles-based management and production company Cartel Entertainment is rebranding as Evoke Entertainment.

Established over a decade ago by partners Stan Spry and Jeff Holland, Evoke represents talent across literary, animation, and unscripted spaces.

The company is also producing and financing content. Among the projects produced and financed by Evoke are the Shudder/AMC series Creepshow, the limited series Day of the Dead for Syfy/Universal, and the animated series Twelve Forever for Netflix. The company is currently in production on Tubi’s adult animated series Breaking Bear.

Stan Spry, co-founder and CEO, expressed the motivation behind the rebrand, stating, “Jeff Holland and I started Cartel Entertainment as a two-man shop in 2011, and we’ve had the privilege of significant growth over the last 13 years. As our ambitions and global footprint have expanded, so has our vision. While Cartel Entertainment will always have a special place in our hearts, we felt it was time to choose a name that reflects our forward-looking approach, our ambitious goals, and the exceptional clients we represent and projects we produce.”

Co-founder and COO Jeff Holland added, “Our success is a testament to our outstanding team and the commitment of our experienced partners, Evan Corday, Geoff Silverman, and Bradford Bricken.”