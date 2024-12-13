ATF Releases Attendance Figures

The recently concluded 25th edition of Asia TV Forum, Asia’s Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market, attracted 4,628 trade professionals from 59 countries and regions, registering a 10 percent increase in buyer attendance (1,004 buyers).

Yeow Hui Leng, Group Project director of ATF, said, “As the curtains close on ATF 2024, we are heartened by the unwavering commitment of industry players who continue to view Asia as a key hub for growth and innovation. This year’s vibrant exchange of ideas, strategic partnerships, and groundbreaking content showcases underscore ATF’s pivotal role as the bridge between global markets and Asia’s dynamic entertainment ecosystem.”

A total of 16 pavilions led by various international content agencies were set up at the market, in addition to the presence of studios such as Fremantle, IMAX, Jio Studios, LG U+, Yuewen, Youku among others.

Celebrities that made an appearance to promote their latest content included Chinese artists Zhang Linghe, Shen Jiayu and Wu Sheng; Taiwanese artists Wang Yilun, Vic Chou, Hsieh Hsin-Ying and Hsueh Shih-Ling; and Metro Manila Film Festival Best Actor, Ian Veneracion.

ATF is an event of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), hosted by Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore. The next edition of ATF is slated to return from December 2 to 5, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.