Content Americas Answers

In just 39 days Content Americas will open its doors to its third annual event at the Hilton Miami Downtown, scheduled for January 19-23, 2025, with the market portion starting on Tuesday, January 21.

To answer a few questions that were on the minds of many participants at the end of this year’s event and still linger on some 11 months later, VideoAge‘s Water Cooler called upon David Jenkinson (pictured), founder of C21, the London-based publishing group that organizes various Content events, including Content Americas.

VideoAge: Is there a plan to solve the elevator problem?

David Jenkinson: Many companies have moved down onto the market floor, so this should not be a problem this year. We expect elevator traffic to be 25 percent less.

VA: Will the exhibitors’ list be released well in advance (so that buyers can schedule their meetings in a convenient way)?

DJ: Content Americas Connect will feature everyone and they can connect with everyone through that. Content Americas Connect [is] a revamped delegate portal on the site [and] includes everyone who is attending the event and people can connect and message through that. It will [soon] be live.

VA: How many first-time exhibitors are you expecting?

DJ: 20 or so. All the major companies are confirmed.

VA: How many content buyers are you envisioning?

DJ: 750-plus with around 1,750 delegates in total.

VA: What recreational events (parties, luncheons, cocktails, etc.) have thus far been planned?

DJ: Not sure on the final number [of recreational events], but the Big Ticket is the Rose d’Or Latinos on Tuesday evening.

VA: In your opinion, what’s the one conference that distributors shouldn’t miss?

DJ: Too early to say. Final agenda will be released before Christmas.

VA: In your opinion, what’s the one conference that buyers shouldn’t miss?

DJ: Too early to say. Final agenda will be released before Christmas.

Organizers have recently announced that Leonardo Aranguibel, VP and head of Production Operations and Strategy at The Walt Disney Company, Marta Ezpeleta, CEO of The Mediapro Studio, Raúl Berdonés, founder and executive president of Secuoya Content Group, and Javier Pons, EVP of Telemundo Studios have joined the Content Americas speaker line-up.

Editor’s note: All major TV trade publications will be present at Content Americas, including VideoAge, which will be publishing its Monthly and Daily (print and digital), plus two special Water Cooler features and three Content Americas-focused daily E-Beat newsletters.