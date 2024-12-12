New Metric Media Releases ‘Shoresy’ Game

Canada-based New Metric Media has launched Shoresy: The NOSHO, an arcade-style hockey role-playing game coming to Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms in 2025.

In partnership with Treewood Games, this hockey game brings the irreverent fun of comedy series Shoresy to life.

“This game is the ultimate way for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Shoresy. From the laughs to the hits, the fights to the goals, it’s all about capturing the over-the-top fun that has made Shoresy a hit both on screen and on the ice,” said Mark Montefiore, founder and CEO, New Metric Media. “We’re excited to partner with Treewood Games to create something that’s as thrilling to play as it is hilarious to watch — just like the show itself.”

This videogame is part of New Metric Media’s brand strategy, which aims to expand the Shoresy experience beyond television, by integrating elements such as live tours, engaging social media and YouTube content, and releasing branded merchandise.

Among these initiatives, the Shoresy Fall Classic’s hockey games see the comedy series’ cast compete in North American arenas against NHL alumni teams including the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks.