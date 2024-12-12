NEM Unveils Awards Winners

NEM Zagreb, currently underway in the Croatian capital city, has announced the winners of the NEM Awards at a ceremony held last night at the Esplanade hotel, the event’s venue.

The Best Pre-development Project Award powered by HAVAC went to Teodora Markova and Stanislavs Tokalovs for scripted series The Last Divorce of Communism; the award for best Scripted Feature-length Film went to Selena Stankovic’s Mileva: Frau Einstein; the award for Documentary Series/Feature went to Timea Huszar and Daniel Washington for Underneath the Waves; and the award for best Entertainment Format went to Dorde Stankovic’s quiz show The Right Question (pictured).

The Council of Europe bestowed a 50,000 euro award for Series Co-production Development to Joyrider Kft for Imperial Vampire Committee; while the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE award went to Keshet International/Voyo for thriller Extractors.

NEM Zagreb — an event organized by Mediavision and co-founded by the European Union, through the Creative Europe MEDIA sub-program — is running from December 10 to December 12, 2024.