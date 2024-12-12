Fremantle, Jamie Oliver Extend Partnership

Fremantle has signed a new five-year partnership agreement with the Jamie Oliver Group.

Fremantle has been Jamie Oliver’s TV distribution partner since 2002 and currently distributes a total of 83 Jamie Oliver series and formats to over 100 clients.

Under the extended new deal, Fremantle will now hold global rights to Jamie Oliver’s TV distribution, AVoD, FAST and digital platforms, plus a joint commitment to exploring new entertainment opportunities.

The Jamie Oliver Channel is currently available across 14 platforms, including Pluto TV, Roku, and exclusively on Samsung TV in the U.K., Germany and Nordics.

Fremantle operates 25 channels globally, across 23 platforms in 20 countries.